MACC set to meet Penang govt leaders tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN, July 2 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Prof Dr P. Ramasamy is expected to meet with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at his office in Komtar at 9.30am tomorrow.

He, however, did not divulge details of the meeting, though he added that the MACC would also meet with Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman and state executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari tomorrow.

“Previously, I was called by MACC to give a statement to assist in investigations into the undersea tunnel project in 2018, but it was halted. However, the new government wants to look into it again,” he told a press conference to announce the hosting of the 2020 online Penang Education and TVET Expo today.

Ramasamy said if the meeting had anything to do with the alleged corruption in the mega undersea tunnel project, he would give his full cooperation.

Yesterday, Chow had previously admitted that the state government had received a letter from MACC to interview several state executive councillors and leaders with regard to the undersea tunnel project.

Former Penang Port Commission chairman Jeffrey Chew Gim Eam has been remanded for four days from yesterday to assist in investigations over alleged corruption in the mega undersea tunnel project in the state costing RM6.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Ramasamy said 25 institutions of higher learning and five TVET institutions would take part in the expo, to be held from July 10-12 from 10 am to 6 pm, adding that students interested in taking part can register at https://penangonlineeducationfair.com or call 012-4224004 or email [email protected] for more information. — Bernama