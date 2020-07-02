Kelantan RMCO compliance level drops to 90pc, say police

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks during a roadblock in Kuala Lumpur March 31, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, July 2 — The level of public compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to contain the spread the Covid-19 in Kelantan has dropped to 90 per cent from the previous 95 per cent.

State police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said this was because the people, mostly in rural areas, were found to have started neglecting the social distancing rule, which is part of the SOP.

“For example, if we go to the supermarkets here, people are still observing the SOP, but if we go a little further like to the village areas, especially stalls, we can see many people do not comply with the social distancing rule.

“I believe that they are aware of the SOP, but they simply chose to disregard it. They should know that the security forces are still conducting the Covid-19 operations and action will be taken against those who defy the SOP.”

Hasanuddin said this to reporters after attending the special meeting of State Security Committee chaired by Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Yesterday alone, seven people were detained for defying the SOP, he added. — Bernama