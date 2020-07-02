Fire Dept: Missing man feared devoured by crocodile in Sarawak

File picture of a crocodile. A man reported missing is feared to have been attacked and devoured by a crocodile while tying up sago palm fronds at a riverbank in Kampung Tampan in Sarawak. — APF pic

KUCHING, July 2 — A man reported missing is feared to have been attacked and devoured by a crocodile while tying up sago palm fronds at a riverbank in Kampung Tampan, Pusa, some 170 kilometres from here, this afternoon.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Tiong Ling Hii said JBPM Betong mounted a search and rescue (SAR) operation soon after the victim, Sarkawi Talip, 61, was reported missing at 3.45pm.

“The victim was said to have gone to Sungai Undey together with three friends to cut and gather sago palm fronds,” he said when contacted here.

One of Sarkawi’s friends claimed he saw the victim being attacked by a crocodile while he was at the river’s edge before he was dragged away upstream, he added.

Over 80 villagers joined the JPBM SAR team in the search, carried out within a kilometre radius of the scene. As it was getting dark the operation ended at about 6.40pm and would resume tomorrow. — Bernama