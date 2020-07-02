Explosive-making factory in Batu Arang damaged in blast

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the company’s security officer made a police report on the incident at 1.45pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― A factory making explosives in Batu Arang, near here, was partly damaged in an explosion yesterday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the company’s security officer made a police report on the incident at 1.45pm.

“A team of police personnel from the Batu Arang police station was rushed to the scene. Upon inspection, they found that one part of the single-storey building was damaged.

”However, there were no casualties because the workers were out for lunch when the incident happened,” he said in a statement.

He said firemen and personnel from the police bomb disposal unit were investigating at the scene.

“The factory has ceased operations immediately until the situation is established to be safe,” he added. ― Bernama