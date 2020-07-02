Chini by-election: EC advises voters to not vote at last minute on polling day

Deputy Election Commission (EC) chairman Dr Azmi Sharom said the EC had informed voters of the proposed polling time on the voter’s cards that had been sent to them. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PEKAN, July 2 ― Voters in the Chini state seat by-election this Saturday are advised to cast their votes at the proposed times and not wait until the last minute even though polling hours have been set for 8am until 5.30pm.

Deputy Election Commission (EC) chairman Dr Azmi Sharom said the EC had informed voters of the proposed polling time on the voter’s cards that had been sent to them.

“The proposed times are to avoid the voters from gathering in large numbers and ensure social distancing at the polling centres. This is in line with the procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19 under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342] which is being enforced,” he said in a statement today.

He added that voters who have received their voter’s cards or have their polling information can go directly to the voting lanes without having to check at the EC stations.

“All voters and those involved with the Chini by-election are advised to abide by the laws, regulations and guidelines pertaining to the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 on polling day,” he said.

Azmi added that 20,816 of the 20,972 ordinary votersa are eligible to vote this Saturday while 156 more have voted via post.

He said voters who have not received their voter’s cards because they may have moved away or do not have their polling information are urged to check early before polling day.

“Checks can be conducted through the voter register portal, the MySPR Semak portal, EC hotline at telephone number 03-88927018 or send an SMS to 15888 (type SPR SEMAK NO. KAD PENGENALAN). They are urged to note down and keep the information pertaining to the polling centre, voting lane and the voter number,” he said.

He said voters are also reminded to bring their identity cards and voter cards or notes of voter information, and show it to the first polling clerk (KP1) at the lane.

“The voter card and notes of polling information will help the KP1 check the voter’s name and facilitate the voting process. Voters are also advised not to give their identity cards to other people besides the election staff,” he said.

The Chini state seat by-election sees a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41, and two Independent candidates Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49. ― Bernama