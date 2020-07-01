Yusran Shah named Education Ministry sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof has been appointed as the new secretary-general of the Education Ministry effective today.

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, in a statement today, said that Yusran Shah, 51, was replacing Datuk Dr Mohd Gazali Abas who went on compulsory retirement.

Yusran Shah, former deputy secretary-general (Security) at the Home Ministry, has served the civil service for 25 years when his was first appointed as assistant director at the Prime Minister’s Department on Jan 25, 1995.

Mohd Zuki said that Yusran Shah, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics (Honours) from the Universiti Malaya and a Master’s degree in Economics from the Japan International University, has vast experience in economics, human resource development and security.

“It is hoped with this appointment, he will play a vital role in ensuring a quality education system and to develop the potential of individuals to meet the aspirations of the country”, he said.

Mohd Zuki, on behalf of the government, also expressed gratitude to Mohd Gazali for his services and dedication to the country as a civil servant for 34 years. — Reuters