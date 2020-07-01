Umno No 2 calls for fresh elections, cites Perikatan’s slim parliamentary majority as reason

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan warned that Tan Sri Muhyiddin's position was not secure despite his current popularity. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Malaysia should go to the polls soon, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said tonight in a “live” broadcast on the Umno Online Facebook page.

The Rantau assemblyman said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government—of which Umno is a partner—is in a very fragile state due to its slim majority in Parliament, adding that because of this, the alliance is “under constant threat”.

“I am from the party representing the government. I say that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has not much choices because he too wants to see a new mandate. Otherwise, (he has) to get up every morning to see whether or not I still have my seats.

“We cannot afford to have a government like that. What more when people see, they would think what kind of country is this,” Mohamad said.

He added that Muhyiddin’s popularity rating is currently high but won’t last long, given the government’s position now.

