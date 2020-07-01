Man jailed for failing to provide explanation on fake Covid-19 screenshot

Magistrate Mohamed Fared Abdul Latif meted out the fine on Rizal Ghazali, 45, who pleaded guilty to the charge. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — An account manager was imposed the maximum fine of RM1,000, in default a month’s jail, by the Magistrate's Court here today for failing to provide satisfactory explanation on how he obtained a screenshot on Covid-19 screening, which was suspected to be false, last month.

Magistrate Mohamed Fared Abdul Latif meted out the fine on Rizal Ghazali, 45, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Rizal, unrepresented, was charged with committing the offence at a condominium at Off Jalan Gombak here last May 17.

The charge was framed under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences 1955 Act.

Questioned by Mohamed Fared for his action, Rizal said he did it because he was desperate.

“I had not seen my children, who are staying with my ex-wife, for more than seven months. My ex-wife read the conversation between me and my children on Whatsapp, on how I was not feeling well and asked me to do the Covid-19 test before I can see the children,” he added.

Rizal paid the fine. — Bernama