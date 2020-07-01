Couple used children to conceal drug dealing activity in Puchong

Selangor deputy police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, said the couple is believed to be the parents of the one-year-old boy and three-year-old girl who were with them and later released. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, July 1 — Police uncovered a new drug dealing tactic when a husband and wife caught selling cannabis during a raid on June 27 had brought along young children to evade detection.

Selangor deputy police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, said the couple is believed to be the parents of the one-year-old boy and three-year-old girl who were with them and later released.

Police believe the couple is part of a syndicate that has been active since the start of the year and discovered now after several people aged 29-49 were arrested during a raid in Bandar Puchong Jaya and 16 Sierra, and seizure worth RM263,000.

He said the first raid was when all the suspects — two local men, a local woman and an Indonesian woman — in three cars, were in the midst of a transaction.

“One car had 50 bricks of cannabis weighing 49,425kg,” said Arjunaidi during a press conference at the district police headquarters in Serdang today.

The raid led to another one at a house in 16 Sierra, Puchong South — believed to be the gang’s storage facility — where “police found 98 bricks of cannabis weighing 97,120kg estimated to be worth RM174,864”, Arjunaidi said.

He said the cannabis was likely smuggled from a neighbouring country via the east coast for distribution in the Klang Valley.

He said the suspects’ remand has been extended another five days beginning today and will be investigated under Section 39 (B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police also confiscated a Proton and Peugeot car model worth RM40,000. — Bernama