Bukit Aman detain seven motorcycle convoy participants for riding in dangerous manner

Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias speaking during a press conference in Bukit Aman, April 19, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Seven out of the 720 participants of a motorcycle convoy in Temerloh, Pahang were detained for riding in a dangerous manner on Sunday (June 28), said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias.

He said the riders arrested would be investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for riding recklessly and dangerously and endangering other road users, adding that some of the other participants were issued with summonses.

“JSPT issued 358 summonses for various traffic offences, like not having a valid licence, expired road tax, modifying registration number plates not according to specifications and not having side mirrors.

“An average of 13 to 14 motorcyclists die daily in accidents nationwide and JPST will take stern action against those detained and we will record their statements to assist in our investigations,” he said at a special press conference in Bukit Aman today.

He said this when asked to comment about the large-scale motorcycle convoy in Temerloh, Pahang, which went viral on social media recently.

Commenting on an individual suspected of issuing a seditious statement on social media recently regarding the motorcycle convoy, Azisman said JSPT had lodged a police report at about 11.30am today.

“The individual’s statement, which went viral on social media recently, has clearly caused general consternation among the public while his statement in the video is improper it’s as if he is belittling and insulting the police’s work.

“It’s like (he’s) encouraging youngsters to ride in convoys whereas we must remember that the Covid-19 chain of infection has yet to be broken,” he said.

Azisman said JSPT, having viewed the viralled video, agreed to lodge a police report against the individual who issued the statement as it had the potential to cause misunderstanding among the people, especially among motorcyclists.

“Anyway, police did not simply arrest them (based on the statement from the video which went viral). The summonses (against the convoy on Temerloh) were issued for various offences,” he said.

According to Azisman, police inspected a total of 720 individuals and 600 motorcycles in the operation. — Bernama