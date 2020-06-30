Salleh applies to rejoin Umno, says Bung Moktar

Sabah Umno has received an application from former Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak to rejoin the party. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, June 30 — Sabah Umno has received an application from former Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak to rejoin the party, said Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said Salleh’s application was received one or two weeks ago.

“Umno has received the official application, and I have forwarded it to the Umno supreme council for consideration and approval.

“Sabah Umno’s doors are open to former members and leaders of any parties including Umno; we accept,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Earlier, Salleh, a former Sabah chief minister, said in his blog that he had cancelled his application to join PKR.

He said he decided on this in April after carefully studying the country’s political landscape, including the internal squabbles in PKR.

Salleh, a former Communications and Multimedia Minister, applied to join PKR in October last year after leaving Umno in December 2018. — Bernama