RMCO: Two CIQS complexes to open in Kedah, Perlis, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Two Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security complexes will be opened in the north to monitor the flow of commercial traffic, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the special ministerial meeting on implementing the movement control order has selected Padang Besar in Perlis and Durian Burung in Kedah as the sites of the complexes.

“The complexes will only be for commercial trade and cargo vehicles. All the other agencies involved have also been informed of the meeting’s decision for further action,” Ismail said in a statement.

Separately, the minister also said the meeting has agreed to exempt Malaysians living in Singapore and who wish to return from having to apply for the MyPass permit at the Malaysian High Commission in the island-state.

Yesterday the police-led compliance task force conducted 67,047 inspections to monitor and enforce public adherence over the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Approximately 3,479 teams involving 15,330 personnel conducted the inspections at 4,224 supermarkets, 5,534 restaurants, 1,126 hawkers, 1,105 factories, 4,315 banks, and 900 government offices.

The task force also monitored 1,167 land transportation terminals, 258 water transportation terminals, and 155 air transportation terminals. 39 individuals were arrested for violating the RMCO, of whom three were remanded while the remaining 36 were compounded.

Meanwhile, the Ops Benting initiative jointly conducted by the police, the Armed Forces, Maritime Enforcement Agency and Border Security Agency saw 67 roadblocks conducted and 40,527 vehicles inspected for the presence of undocumented foreigners. One arrest was made.



