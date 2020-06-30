MCO: ERL extends 15pc TNG e-wallet discount until Dec 31

ERL is extending its 15 per cent discount promotion for Touch ‘n Go e-wallet ticket purchases until this December 31. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) is extending its 15 per cent discount promotion for Touch ‘n Go e-wallet ticket purchases until this December 31.

ERL chief executive officer Noormah Mohd Noor said like other businesses in the travel and hospitality sector, train ridership was greatly impacted during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“ERL will continue with our value packages, and work with partners to offer promotional fares in order to attract them,” she said in a statement today.

She said early this year, ERL partnered with TNG Digital to offer this promotion from Jan 1 to June 30.

“As the fastest airport transfer in town, this partnership fits our mission to provide fast, convenient and more affordable service to our customers,” she said.

Customers can enjoy the promotion at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Ekspres and KLIA Transit, including concession fares or visit www.KLIAekspres.com/touch-n-go-ewallet-deal for more details.

KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit are currently being operated as a combined service from 6 am to 11.10 pm daily and the schedule will be reviewed periodically and adjusted accordingly to suit the growing passenger ridership.

“Any passenger whose body temperature is 37.5 degrees Celcius or higher will be denied entry. All passengers must wear a mask at all times when using the train service and those refusing to wear one will not be allowed to board the train,” she added.

Meanwhile, a recent travel survey conducted by ERL participated by 657 Malaysians showed they are raring to travel again with 35 per cent of them planning to travel as soon as border controls are relaxed, while another 26 per cent plan to within the next six months.

“Interestingly too, only 33 per cent of the respondents would be flying for business purpose. This could be attributed to the new norms of conducting business following the Covid-19 pandemic. The rest are planning to travel for their next holiday, with one third considering domestic leisure destinations,” she said. — Bernama