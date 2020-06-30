Johor plans to upgrade Pasir Gudang Municipal Council and JB City Council this year, says state exco

KULAI, June 30 — The Johor government plans to upgrade the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG) to city council and Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) to city hall this year.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Ayub Jamil said MPPG was seen as having the potential to be upgraded following its annual revenue reaching almost RM200 million.

Meanwhile, he said, the state government and Department of Statistics were looking at the population figure in Pasir Gudang, whereby a population of at least 500,000 was required for upgrading to city status.

“The state government’s proposal is to upgrade Pasir Gudang (municipality) to city while at the same time, MPPG needs to address poverty and squatter issues.

“MBJB will be upgraded to city hall. However, from a briefing held before, it too needs to resolve several issues including squatters and cleanliness,” he told reporters after a visit to the Kulai Municipal Council, here, today.

Ayub was asked to comment on developments with regard to upgrading of MPPG to city council. — Bernama