IRB’s suit against Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa set for hearing July 27

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured with daughter Nooryana Najwa at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur August 9, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The High Court here today set July 27 to hear the suit filed by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) against former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa, for the woman to pay RM10.3 million in unpaid income tax for the year from 2011 to 2017.

Judge Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali fixed the date during the case management today.

The court set July 27 at 10 am to hear the case, he said, and also ordered the defendant to file the written submission before the date.

The IRB filed the suit on July 24 last year, claiming that Nooryana Najwa, 32, failed to submit the Individual Income Tax Return Forms to the IRB, under Section 77 of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the years of assessment from 2011 to 2017.

It contended that the defendant had not paid the amount of income tax owed, including the increase, worth a total of RM10,335,292.36.

The plaintiff is seeking from the defendant a sum of RM10,335,292.36, interest on the sum of RM10,335,292.36 at a rate of five per cent per annum from the date of judgment, cost, and other relief deemed fit by the court. — Bernama