Bukit Aman CID chief: IP on Hannah Yeoh over ‘seditious’ Facebook post to be submitted to AG Chambers soon

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference June 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The investigation paper on Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh who was said to have allegedly published a seditious and inflammatory remark is expected to be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chamber (AGC) for the next course of action soon.

“She has already provided her statement and we will submit the investigation papers to the public prosecutors.

“They will decide whether to press charges,” Federal Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed told a press conference briefly.

Yeoh was previously called up by the police to have her statement recorded after she had shared an alleged seditious and inflammatory remark on her Facebook page.

According to the police, the quote in question was: “Considering that the deputy minister of women and family development is from PAS, so marriage with a minor (to permit sex with children) will spread after this. This is the disease of uncivilised Muslims in this country.”

Yeoh had shared the quote on her Facebook page on March 11, but has since said it was to debunk the false quote being attributed to her.