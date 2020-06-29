Petronas refutes news report about being at odds with PM over payment to Sarawak

A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur, February 10, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Petronas would like to categorically refute the report by Reuters on 26 June 2020 headlined: “Malaysian energy giant’s board at odds with PM over payment to Sarawak state”.

The alleged conflict between the Prime Minister, Petronas and its shareholder is mere speculative reporting without any basis whatsoever. Petronas wishes to reiterate that in line with the Joint Statement issued on May 8, 2020, Petronas, in collaboration with its Shareholder, is currently in the midst of negotiations with the Sarawak State Government to achieve appropriate commercial resolution.

We remain committed in working closely with our Sarawak counterparts and our stakeholders to reach the best outcome on this matter. Our aim is to achieve a resolution that will lead to a more stable and conducive business and investment environment for the oil and gas industry, which will be especially important given current market challenges. — Bernama