Perak police step up border control through Op Benteng

Policemen are seen setting up a roadblock at Jalan Perak in George Town April 14, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

IPOH, June 29 — Police have stepped up border control, especially in northern and southern Perak, to prevent the smuggling of migrants.

Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said they had set up roadblocks along the state border including in Gerik and Pengkalan Hulu in an effort to curb the crime through the implementation of Op Benteng.

“Through this Op Benteng, we are also setting up roadblocks in areas bordering the sea like in Teluk Intan, Kerian, Taiping and others,” he told reporters here today.

He said two local men were among 20 men arrested at roadblocks in Hilir Perak and Kerian areas from June 12 to Friday.

According to Razarudin, one of the local men was arrested together with two Indonesian men at a roadblock at Km 27, Jalan Feri Hutan Melintang on June 12 for allegedly smuggling the migrants.

“Another local man was arrested together with two Myanmar men at the same location on Friday for allegedly committing the same offence. — Bernama