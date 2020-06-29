Neighbourhood watch area programme to be rejuvenated to attract community participation, says minister

JOHOR BARU, June 29 — The National Unity Ministry will come up with a special module to rejuvenate the neighbourhood watch area (KRT) programme in an effort to attract more community participation.

Its minister, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said that the module could help strengthen the unity among country’s multiracial communities.

She said that in the past, unity was only given attention whenever it was convenient.

Hence, she said, the first thing she did when she was appointed as the Minister of National Unity was to hold talks with the ministry’s secretary-general and director-general on things to do to rejuvenate the KRT.

“The efforts to unite the multiracial society should not only depend on the government alone as the communities should also share the responsibility”, she said at the 2020 Unity Aspiration programme at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here today.

Also present were her deputy Senator Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker and state Unity, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Dr Chong Fat Full.

She also announced an additional allocation worth RM500 each to 8,274 KRT nationwide, totalling RM38.1 million. — Bernama