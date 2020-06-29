Ismail Sabri reminds Chini by-election campaigners to follow SOP

Barisan Nasional flags are seen along the road ahead of the Chini by-election in Pekan June 23, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Those working in the Chini by-election are reminded to adhere to the standard operating procedures under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob.

He said that the rules applied to everyone during the by-election period, with close monitoring by an operations team headed by the police.

“The by-election also comes under them. I don’t know how many reports have been made on those who have flouted the SOPs, but even without reports, I’d like to remind those including candidates, workers, supporters, voters and the public to continue obeying the SOPs.

“We will still take action if they are found to be flouting the rules,” he said when asked about numerous photos going viral about campaigners flouting social distancing rules.

He said that among examples of common social distancing practices would be to maintain a distance when taking photos and avoid greeting members of the public with one’s hands.

“It is our culture to salam but please avoid it. Maybe bow instead. In rural areas, people are still crowding in restaurants. Please avoid this if you don’t want to have action taken against you,” he said.