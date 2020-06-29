Housing Ministry to propose hike in allowance for auxiliary firefighters

The Housing and Local Government Ministry will table a proposal to increase the allowance for auxiliary firefighters to be discussed at the Cabinet level. — AFP pic

PEKAN, June 29 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry will table a proposal to increase the allowance for auxiliary firefighters to be discussed at the Cabinet level.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib said the firefighters from the local community provided services at a cost of RM6 per hour, which included working 12-hour shifts.

“Others such as police volunteers get an allowance of RM8 per hour. I do not want to make it a big issue but it is important that we help them find a way and they have our support,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Chini Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) near here, today.

The station’s construction which began at the end of December 2016 with an allocation of RM4.4 million, started operating fully on Nov 1 last year.

Ismail said he and Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin were committed to finding the best approach for the welfare and wellbeing of firefighters.

This was evidenced by the RM200 a month special allowance given to 14,400 fire and rescue personnel starting this year, he said. — Bernama