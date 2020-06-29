Covid-19: Early voting centre for Chini by-election disinfected

A health worker sanitises the area around the Chini by-election nomination centre in Pekan, June 19, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PEKAN, June 29 — A team from the Fire and Rescue Department here has conducted disinfection at the Chini Police Station to prevent the risk of Covid-19 infection, ahead of the Chini state by-election early voting tomorrow.

Chini Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Fadzirllah Zainal Abidin said the team was also prepared to face any emergencies during the by-election.

“We are following the SOP (standard operating procedures) stipulated by the government including social distancing protocols, sanitisation as well as monitoring the centre itself.

“As for disinfection at all polling centres, it will depend on the directive from the Pekan District Council,” he said.

Mohd Fadzirllah was met after a visit of Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib to the new Chini Fire and Rescue Station near the Kuantan-Segamat Highway (Tun Razak Highway) here.

Some 18 early voters comprising police personnel will cast their votes tomorrow.

The Chini by-election is a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41, and two independent candidates, Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49.

During the event today, Chini Fire and Rescue Station received a fire rescue vehicle for operations in the rural areas.

Construction works of the station began in December 2016 with an allocation of RM4.4 million, and was completed in August 2019. It started operating three months later.

The Chini by-election under the Pekan Parliamentary constituency is the first by-election to be held since the movement control order was implemented on March 18. — Bernama