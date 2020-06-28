Terengganu MMEA detains two Vietnamese boats in Terengganu waters

The Terengganu MMEA has detained two Vietnamese fishing boats which were conducting fishing activities in Terengganu waters yesterday. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 28 — The Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained two Vietnamese fishing boats which were conducting fishing activities in Terengganu waters yesterday.

Its director Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said the two boats were nabbed by the KM Langkawi vessel during an operation codenamed ‘Op Naga Barat’, about 100 nautical miles from Kuala Terengganu at 10.27 pm.

“Apart from the removed registration numbers, inspection on the two boats found that their 27 crew members including the Vietnamese skipper, aged 18 to 50, were without valid documents.

“Also seized were sea produce, diesel, boats and fishing equipment, estimated to be worth almost RM2 million. The boats were brought to the Terengganu Maritime jetty for further inspection”, he said in a statement here today.

The case is investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985, as well as the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Muhammad Suffi said that MMEA would not compromise with foreign fishermen found encroaching the Malaysian waters and collecting sea produce without any permit.

“We will be intensifying patrolling and surveillance efforts from time to time to prevent any illegal maritime activities”, he said. — Bernama