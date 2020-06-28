Shafie stays mum on nomination as Opposition’s PM candidate

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu May 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has yet to issue any statement regarding his nomination as the prime minister candidate by several Opposition leaders.

Efforts to get a response from Mohd Shafie, who is also Sabah chief minister, have been unsuccessful so far.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that he fully supported a proposal by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), Warisan and DAP to nominate Mohd Shafie, who is also the Member of Parliament for Semporna, as the prime minister candidate of the Opposition.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the Langkawi MP, said the decision to nominate Mohd Shafie as the prime minister candidate was reached at a informal meeting with his allies (Amanah, Warisan and DAP) at Rumah Tetamu Sabah here on Thursday (June 25).

Meanwhile, Warisan information chief Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said in a statement that the proposal to nominate Mohd Shafie as prime minister candidate should be welcomed by the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

The time has come for a leader from Sabah or Sarawak to be given the opportunity as the two states had helped so much to develop the country through oil and gas, he said. — Bernama