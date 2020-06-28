RMCO: MARA chief: 8,105 Form Five Junior Science College students in Malaysia to resume schooling tomorrow

Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said 8,105 Form Five students from 53 MARA Junior Science College nationwide will start their schooling session from tomorrow. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PAPAR, June 28 — A total of 8,105 Form Five students from 53 MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) nationwide will start their schooling session from tomorrow, said Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun.

She said they were part of the 36,789 MRSM students who would begin their studies at their respective colleges in the new normal setting before they sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Azizah said MARA had drafted the MRSM reopening guidelines in line with instructions issued by the National Security Council, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, and that these guidelines should be complied with by the students and their next-of-kin.

The guidelines include detailing the responsibilities of MRSM administrators, the role of teachers, especially in the implementation of appropriate teaching and learning, the role of students in terms of personal hygiene and new normal practice and the role of their parents, she said.

“All principals and teachers are ready to start the school session by ensuring that all dormitories and classes are prepared in accordance with by stipulated SOPs, including social distancing practices,” she told reporters after visiting the MRSM Kota Kinabalu here today.

In addition, the online learning sessions conducted by MRSM teachers during the movement control order (MCO) would continue for the Form One to Form Four students, she said. — Bernama