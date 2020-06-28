RMCO: 11 compounded for playing football in Penang, say police

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks during a roadblock in Batu Uban, Penang March 31, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, June 28 — Eleven men were slapped with a RM1,000 compound each for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO) after they were found to be playing football in Taman Bagan here, early this morning.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said a team of policemen who were patrolling the area at 1.30am found the 11 men, aged 19 to 23, playing football at a playground.

“Upon interrogation, they admitted to having knowledge that playing football was prohibited during the RMCO, but violated the order and failed to comply to the regulations stipulated by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

All of them were brought to the district police headquarters and were issued with the compound for committing an offence under Regulation 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Regulations 2020.

Noorzainy also advised the public to cooperate in complying to the RMCO as the Covid-19 pandemic was far from over. — Bernama