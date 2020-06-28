PNS appoints Zakaria Edris as chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Perbadanan Nasional Bhd (PNS) has appointed Member of Parliament for Libaran Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris as its new chairman, effective May 15, 2020.

PNS, in a statement today, said Zakaria succeeded Datuk Dzulkifli Fadzilah.

Zakaria holds an Executive Master Business of Administration (EMBA) in Human Resource Management from University St Clement, the United Kingdom.

He previously served as Sabah Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, a council member of the Sandakan Municipal Council and chairman of the Sabah Rubber Industry Board. — Bernama