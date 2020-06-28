Mustapa: Highway from Kota Bharu to Kuala Krai expected to be ready in 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said so far several phases of the highway were 50 per cent completed. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, June 28 — The 74-kilometre long highway from Kota Bharu to Kuala Krai is expected to be fully completed in 2024, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said that so far several phases were 50 per cent completed while the rest was expected to be ready in four years’ time.

Elaborating further, Mustapa said the highway from Kuala Krai to Gua Musang and further to the Pahang border was also discussed and everything was going smoothly, but the focus was still on the issue of allocation.

He said Kelantan would apply for an allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan to make the people’s wish for a highway in the state come true.

He told reporters this after attending a briefing by the state Public Works Department (JKR).

Mustapa said he was also briefed on proposals to boost development in Kelantan, especially with regard to road maintenance expenditure.

“Kelantan JKR feels that many roads need to be properly maintained and that it will surely be provided with additional allocation.

“Another proposal is about the reformation of the state-level tender committee involving projects below RM20 million. I was informed that this committee can further speed up considerations on several projects in the state,” he said.

Commenting on the development of a new terminal at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, which was announced long ago, Mustapa said discussions were in the final stages and a decision on the matter would be made soon. — Bernama