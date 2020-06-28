Muhyiddin hails Muar couple’s determination in enduring MCO to keep business going

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) during his visit to De Muara Enterprise in Bukit Gambir June 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today that he is proud of the spirit and determination shown by Mohamad Zain Solihin and his wife Siti Zubaidah Muhammad in patiently enduring the Movement Control Order (MCO) to still be able to continue their business as well as retain their workers.

He said that through his visit to the couple’s small and medium-sized industry company – De Muara Enterprise – in Bukit Gambir, Muar, he had the chance to see for himself how it complied with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

“I had to undergo Covid-19 screening, like having my body temperature taken and wearing a disposable apron, before being allowed into the premises. This is the new normal that we must get used to in all our daily activities,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page.

Muhyiddin, who is the Gambir state assemblyman, also wished De Muara Enterprise and other small and medium-sized enterprises all the best and hoped that all parties would cooperate to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin spent about 30 minutes at De Muara Enterprise, where he was briefed on its operations in producing food pastes such as asam pedas and mee bandung.

This is the first time that the Prime Minister, who is also the Pagoh MP, returned to his constituency since the MCO was implemented and interstate movement was allowed.

He also attended several other functions, among them being meeting with community leaders from the Gambir state assembly, visiting Masjid Haji Muhammad Yassin, Pagoh and meeting Pagoh Parliamentary community leaders. — Bernama