Lamborghini catches fire in Bukit Bintang, cause still being investigated

A luxury sports car catches fire at Pavilion Residence parking lot. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Kuala Lumpur Operations Centre had earlier this morning responded to an emergency call regarding a luxury sports car, Lamborghini, that caught fire at Pavilion Residence, Bukit Bintang.

Upon receiving the distress call at about 2.40am, the Fire and Rescue Department had deployed 14 rescue personnel in two FRT trucks and one Emergency Medical Service (EMRS) vehicle from the Pudu and Tun Razak stations to the scene, a statement by the KL Operations Centre said.

According to operations commander, Mohd Rozi Jusoh, upon arriving at the scene, the vehicle was found at a parking lot at Pavilion Residence.

“No one was involved in the fire. Estimated damages to the car is about 40 per cent.

“The forensics unit is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire,” said Mohd Rozi.