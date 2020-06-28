Jjeffrey Kitingan questions Dr Mahathir’s motives on choice of Shafie Apdal for PM

Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan has questioned Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s motives in wanting Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal as the Opposition’s choice for prime minister if they were to form the government. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — Sabah STAR president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan has questioned Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s motives in wanting Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal as the Opposition’s choice for Prime Minister (PM) if they were to form the government.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture opined that it is a plot to not only attempting to bring down Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) government but to block PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from becoming PM if the Opposition were to take over Putrajaya.

“Sabahans must not be hoodwinked into thinking this idea came from a good place. Mahathir is desperate and toying with Sabahans,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Bersatu Sabah women’s wing chief Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun questioned whether “it’s just a joke” that the Sabah Chief Minister (Shafie Apdal) was being considered for the top post should Dr Mahathir-allied Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Warisan were to form the new government.

Yesterday, former prime minister Dr Mahathir had announced that he and PH partners Amanah and DAP were in favour of Shafie Apdal for PM, Anwar as Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) 1 and former Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as DPM 2 if the Opposition were to wrest Putrajaya from Muhyiddin.

Earlier today, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the PH component was open to any suggestions on the PM candidate for the Opposition but the matter would have to be finalised by the PH Presidential Council.

PN is made up of Bersatu, of which Muhyiddin is the acting chairman and president, Umno-led Barisan Nasional, PAS and a few other smaller parties, including Sabah STAR. — Bernama