Holiday outing turns tragic as one drowns, another missing in Teluk Batik

LUMUT, June 28 — A holiday outing at the beach ended in tragedy for eight friends when one of them drowned and another went missing in Teluk Batik here today.

Manjung Fire and Rescue Station operations head Abdul Hazhar Ismail said the body of S. Emmanuel Raj, 21, was found at 6.55pm, while his friend R.Vigneis, 22, is still missing.

He said eight personnel rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at about 6.10pm.

“The victim was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by a medical team before he was pronounced dead.

“To date, the search and rescue (SAR) operation has been actively conducted within a 50-metre radius from the beach and where he (Vigneis) was reported missing. The victim’s body has been handed over to the police,” he said when met at the site of the incident here today.

Meanwhile, the victims’ friend, S.Rishethirabalan, 22, said they arrived at Teluk Batik from Ipoh at 2.30pm and were bathing in the sea when suddenly a big wave hit them.

“I only had the chance to save one friend as I was already having difficulties breathing and worn out. The others managed to swim ashore, only they (both victims) could not be rescued,” he said. — Bernama