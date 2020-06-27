Tekun Nasional refutes allegation about not offering interest-free financing scheme

KUCHING, June 27 — Tekun Nasional refuted an allegation by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How that it does not provide interest-free financing scheme of up to RM10,000.

Sarawak Tekun Nasional manager Roslan Ais said that in early April this year, it had introduced the interest-free financing scheme for delivery riders called TEKUN Mobilepreneur 1.0 with a maximum financing of up to RM2,000.

“This scheme is for e-hailing riders, who already own a motorcycle, to repair their motorcycle and install additional accessories.

“To date, 211 applications have been approved and have received a total of RM394,000. The scheme is open to the earliest 500 applicants and the applicant must register as an e-hailing member first,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Roslan said the TEKUN Mobilepreneur 2.0 financing scheme announced by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar earlier this month will offer financing of up to RM10,000 for the purchase of a new motorcycle and working capital.

“The TEKUN Mobilepreneur 2.0 scheme has been open to applications since the announcement. It is open to the first 100 applicants who meet the requirements,” he said. — Bernama