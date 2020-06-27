APM, ESSCom cooperation boosts ESSZone security, says minister Mohd Redzuan

SANDAKAN, June 27 — Cooperation between the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) can further strengthen the country’s security, especially in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

He said APM had various skills, especially in terms of logistics, that could be deployed accordingly and utilised together with other government agencies to safeguard the people’s security.

“This shows that if APM is given a proper role, it will be a force to reckon with.

“The deployment of APM (in ESSZone) shows the government’s seriousness in ensuring the people in Sabah have a chance to join APM,” he told reporters after meeting with Sandakan APM here today.

During the ceremony, Mohd Redzuan handed over certificates of appreciation to APM personnel deployed in ESSZone and presented ranks as well as letters of appointment to honorary officers. — Bernama