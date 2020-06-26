Surau can seek permission to perform Aidiladha ‘korban’ in larger spaces, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will consider allowing surau permission for that purpose so that social distancing protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are adhered to. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, June 26 — Village surau committees can seek approval from district religious offices to carry out “ibadah korban” (animal sacrificial rites) in larger spaces during Hari Raya Aidiladha should their respective surau compounds are deemed too small for the annual ritual.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will consider allowing surau permission for that purpose so that social distancing protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are adhered to.

“I believe a number of surau in the villages are small-sized so we (government) have decided to allow ibadah korban in larger spaces on the condition that approval is first obtained from the district religious office,” he said at the media briefing on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) here today.

On Wednesday, the government announced that ibadah korban activities can be held at all mosques, surau and areas allowed by the religious authorities.

Ismail Sabri said the government has also allowed for Friday prayers to be held, on the condition that all SOPs and social distancing protocols are strictly followed, besides ensuring the congregation fill up only one-third of the prayer hall capacity.

Asked on the possibility of having two sessions of Friday prayers, as how it is currently done in Singapore, he said there is no word on the matter so far from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad. — Bernama