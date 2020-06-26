Socso: Incorrect BRN, account numbers among reasons Wage Subsidy Programme applications rejected

The Wage Subsidy Programme was introduced by the government to assist employers who are economically impacted as a result of Covid-19 and to make sure they can continue operating their company while preventing the workers from losing their jobs. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Failure to fill in the correct Business Registration Number (BRN) and employer’s bank account number are among reasons why the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) applications were rejected.

Social Security Organisation (Socso) chief executive Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said some of the employers account numbers were also inactive or they could not be contacted thus giving rise to more problems.

“Socso is very concerned over this matter and we sympathise employers who have yet to receive the PSU payment,” he said in a statement today.

Mohammed Azman said any employer who has not received the payment can contact him directly via his email [email protected] or contact the hotline at 1-300-22-8000 or visit any Sosco office.

He said Socso would make every effort to ensure that the PSU payment will be given out to all eligible employers.

PSU was introduced by the government to assist employers who are economically impacted as a result of Covid-19 and to make sure they can continue operating their company while preventing the workers from losing their jobs.

Employees with a salary of less than RM4,000 per month are eligible for the subsidies with the amount depending on the size of the company’s workforce. — Bernama