Police announce transfer of 16 senior officers, effective July 27

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Penang Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Datuk Zainol Samah is among 16 senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in a transfer exercise, effective July 27.

PDRM Corporate Communication head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, in a statement today, said Zainol would hold the position of Bukit Aman General Policing/Internal Affair (D1) CID principal assistant director.

The transfer also involved Sarawak Special Branch chief Azman Omar who is appointed Bukit Aman Special Branch (E8) assistant director.

Azman’s position will be filled by Sarawak Special Branch (Intelligence and Operations) deputy chief ACP Mohd Hairuddin Che Hamid with the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC).

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID (Intelligence/Operations) principal assistant director SAC Lukas Aket is appointed Bukit Aman Narcotics CID (Intelligence/International Relations) principal assistant director. — Bernama