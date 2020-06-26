Penang records increase in dengue cases

The Penang Health Department in a statement today said this is an increase of 34.78 per cent from 23 cases recorded between June 7 and June 13. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 26 — Penang recorded 31 dengue cases between June 14 and June 20 this year an increase of eight cases compared to the previous week.

The state Health Department in a statement today said this is an increase of 34.78 per cent from 23 cases recorded between June 7 and June 13.

“At the moment, there are eight active localities in the Timur Laut district including a hotspot at Taman Air Itam and one uncontrolled location at Desa Baiduri.

“Six controlled localities are identified at Kampung Sulup, Solok Free School, Jalan Lim Lean Teng, Medan Angsana, Jalan Angsana and All Season Park Condo,” the statement said.

However, the cumulative number of dengue cases in the state for the period from January until June 20 this year stood at 441 cases compared to 2,969 cases during the same period last year.

One death was reported from January until June 20 compared to eight fatalities recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, the statement said a total of 297 Chikungunya cases were reported from January until June 20 this year.

It said three hotspot localities were also detected in the Timur Laut district namely at Flat Padang Tembak, Lorong Sempadan and Taman Air Itam.

There are also 23 controlled localities identified, 22 of which are in the Timur Laut district and one at Changkat Sungai Ara Barat Daya.

The department also advised the public to continue taking precautionary measures to stop the spread of dengue and Chikungunya. — Bernama