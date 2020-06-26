Over 1,000 Warisan members in Libaran quit party

Sejati 1 branch chief Ibrahim Yusof, in announcing the matter, claimed the exodus involved all branches in the district polling centres of Airport and Sibugal. ― Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, June 26 — More than 1,000 Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) members from the Libaran parliamentary constituency, including 11 branch leaders, have quit the party, a branch leader here claimed.

Sejati 1 branch chief Ibrahim Yusof, in announcing the matter, claimed the exodus involved all branches in the district polling centres of Airport and Sibugal.

The decision to quit was due to neglect by party leaders right after their win in the 14th General Election, he claimed.

“We all worked hard towards the party’s victory but we have never been appreciated,” he told a media conference here today, while also claiming that their party branches had not been registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) either, despite sending in their applications even before the general election.

Also present were all 11 branch leaders who had quit.

Ibrahim claimed only one branch, Seri Hujung, had been successfully registered with the ROS, however, its members have also decided to leave the party.

He also claimed that they had quit on their own accord without being coerced by other parties. — Bernama