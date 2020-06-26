Night, morning market traders who don’t wear face masks could see their licences revoked, warns Ismail Sabri

A woman is seen selling fresh eggs at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Errant traders of night and morning markets found not sporting face masks while operating have been warned that their licences could be revoked by local authorities for breach of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said existing regulations by the local authorities and SOPs by the relevant ministries require these market traders to don face masks while operating, and that doing otherwise is against the law.

“The local authorities, if they decide to, can maybe revoke these traders’ licences because it is within the SOPs released by the local authorities.

“Even though it is not within Act 342, but they (traders) are under the purview of the local authorities, who have made it a regulation for those running businesses either in morning or night markets that they must use face masks,” said the senior minister during his daily Covid-19 briefing today.

Ismail Sabri said this after being asked about the fate of these errant traders who flout the rules, considering how the majority of customers are frequently seen adhering to the rules by donning face masks.

“So I hope that traders of these night or morning markets, especially those selling food products, always use their face masks,” he said.

Under the current regulations within the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, otherwise known as Act 342, the use of face masks is only compulsory for those exhibiting symptoms, but the Health Ministry has repeatedly advised Malaysians to use face masks as a preventive measure when in public.