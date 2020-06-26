Ministry might set ceiling price for chicken, says deputy minister

Chicken traders are pictured at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA NERUS, June 26 — The government will not hesitate to implement a ceiling price for chicken if suppliers and traders keep raising prices for no good reason, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid.

He said the ministry was aware of public complaints on price hikes, with chicken being sold at up to RM9.50 per kg in some wet markets in Penang since May.

The government would be meeting the industry players to make a full review of the situation including the production costs, said to be the reason behind the price hike by suppliers, he added.

“Traders claimed that they had to pay a higher price to suppliers after being told of a shortage in supply due to the movement control order (MCO). There was no supply but the demand was high.

“However, should the price keep rising, we will ‘lock’ it. We have the authority and ability to lock the price at a reasonable rate if they (suppliers and traders) are pressuring the people,” he told reporters after visiting Haji Din Ayam (HAD) Poultry here today.

Also present was the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad.

Rosol said the ministry would resolve the price issue by early next month.

“In the meantime, we can guarantee that the supply of chicken will be sufficient and its price will return to normal by the Aidiladha celebration.

“We are also checking the factors that enabled major supermarkets to sell chicken at a lower price compared to elsewhere (wet markets) although they received their supplies from the same source,” he said.

He also said a total of 529 notices have been issued to poultry manufacturers, suppliers and retailers as provided for under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 since June 18. — Bernama