Ismail Sabri: Trade and travel fairs, exhibitions, spas and reflexology centres also may resume from July 1

Ismail Sabri said only Malaysian employees are allowed to work for spas, wellness and reflexology centres for now. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — In a move set to spur the local tourism industry badly hit by the pandemic, the government today announced loosening of restrictions to allow conventions, travel fairs, spas, and wellness centres to resume operations beginning next Wednesday.

Senior Ministry (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) sector, along with trade fairs, and foot reflexology have all been given permission to resume operations from next week.

“For the sub sector involving meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, and travel and trade fairs, only 250 people are allowed to attend at any one time. All visitors must download the MySejahtera application to register upon entry,” he said during his daily briefing.

However, as for spas, wellness and reflexology centres, Ismail Sabri said only Malaysian employees are allowed to work for these sub sectors, while maintaining all existing regulations and SOPs like temperature screenings and providing hand sanitisers.

“They (Malaysian staff) must also undergo Covid-19 screening tests before being allowed to operate,” he said.

Malaysia had recently opened its interstate borders, allowing for domestic travel by locals, as part of reopening the economy under the recovery movement control order.