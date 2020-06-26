Follow-up treatment for recovered Covid-19 patients every three months, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the immune system of such patients, especially those who were classed as Category Four and Five, were likely weaker and needed to be monitored regularly to see the extent of lung damage and/or any other change to their bodies. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus are required to undergo follow-up hospital checks every three months to help the Health Ministry better study the long-term effects of Covid-19.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the immune system of such patients, especially those who were classed as Category Four and Five, were likely weaker and needed to be monitored regularly to see the extent of lung damage and/or any other change to their bodies.

Category Four patients are those who need oxygen and category Five patients are those who require ventilators to continue breathing.

“We will also study the antibodies of patients that have been discharged as we have been informed by some studies that antibodies build up will begin to decrease after eight weeks,” he said during a press conference today.

Dr Noor Hisham pointed out that some studies have found that the level of antibodies IgM (immunoglobulin M) and IgG (immunoglobulin G) of recovered Covid-19 patients would decrease after three months.

“So it may have an effect on the individual’s immunity. If the person has low immunity, the individual can be susceptible to other infections not only Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also clarified that an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate” does not exist, contrary to what some believe.

He said Covid-19 patients may still be reinfected by the virus, and pointed that the World Health Organisation issued an official statement on this back in April.

Dr Noor Hisham said recovered patients will be provided counselling to teach them preventive measures against possible re-infection.