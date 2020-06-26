Dr Noor Hisham: Six new Covid-19 cases reported in Malaysia today, five of them imported

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there have also been 23 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with today’s recoveries giving Malaysia a total of 8,294 patients who have beaten Covid-19 or a recovery rate of 96.4 per cent of all cases. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Malaysia has recorded six new Covid-19 cases today, of which only one was a local transmission among Malaysians, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Out of the six cases reported today, five were imported cases involving four Malaysians and one non-Malaysian who were allowed entry into the country for work.

Today’s new figure brings the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country to 191.

Dr Noor Hisham said there have also been 23 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with today’s recoveries giving Malaysia a total of 8,294 patients who have beaten Covid-19 or a recovery rate of 96.4 per cent of all cases.

No new deaths were reported today, with the overall Covid-19 fatality recorded at 121 to date.

“Up to now, two Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Of that amount, none require assistance breathing,” he said during the ministry’s daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the five imported cases comprised two Malaysians returning from Singapore and one each from the United Kingdom, Russia and Thailand.

As for the one local transmission case reported, Dr Noor Hisham said the individual tested positive during a workplace screening in Kuala Lumpur.