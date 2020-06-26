Be more ‘aggressive’ to counter Covid-19 recession, Pakatan tells Perikatan govt

Office workers are seen wearing masks along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur March 16 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Perikatan Nasional government must be more proactive measures and create new jobs, especially in the public sector, to stem Malaysia’s slide into a recession brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) said today.

The PH Secretariat Council pointed out that government data showed hundreds of thousands of Malaysians were laid off in the three months since the Covid-19 outbreak while the movement control order (MCO) since March has put more stress on public healthcare facilities, education and other public sectors that need to be addressed urgently.

“As jobs in the private sectors are being destroyed during this recession, Pakatan believes the government must play a greater role in creating new jobs, particularly in the public sector.

“While the expansion will strengthen the public health system and provide additional education opportunities for more Malaysians, it will also create more jobs as well at a time when the private sector is laying off workers,” it said in a statement.

PH said much can be implemented in short duration and held up its [email protected] programme that it had planned to launch in the second quarter of this year before it was ousted from power. It said the programme would create 350,000 new jobs for Malaysians within five years.

“Expanding this programme to include public health and education sectors as stated above would help in creating additional new quality jobs,” it said.

PH said unemployment in the country is now at five per cent, or nearly 800,000 people, compared to 3.2 per cent in January, based on the latest data provided by the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

It warned that the number of retrenched people will rise in the coming months, noting that May and June data has not been collated.

It added that the official data also excluded two categories. The first totalling 4.9 million deemed to be temporarily unemployed as they have been promised jobs once the situation improves; and the second affecting 161,000 who left the labour force and are therefore not considered jobless.

“The peculiarities of calculating the unemployment rate at a time of great uncertainty suggest we are understating the stress in the job market.

“Therefore, the government needs to adopt a more precautionary approach with the data and be more aggressive in combating the current recession, in terms of both protecting jobs as well as supporting the creation of new jobs,” it said.