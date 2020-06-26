41 dilapidated schools in Sarawak under reconstruction, says minister

Senior Minister (Infrastructure Cluster) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (second right) visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Grogo in Bau, near Kuching, Sarawak, June 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 26 — The first phase of the school reconstruction development project under a special RM1 billion-allocation resulting from negotiations between the Sarawak government and the federal government has proceeded smoothly with 41 schools currently under construction.

Senior Minister (Infrastructure Cluster) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who is also Works Minister said today through the allocation, the Sarawak government had already paid RM700 million to the Federal Government, of which RM350 million was for the first phase of the project to rebuild dilapidated schools.

“Another 52 schools have been listed in the second phase, also with an allocation of RM350 million, and is currently in the pre-tender process and the third phase is being finalised,” he told a press conference after attending a Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) briefing on the matter here.

JKR Sarawak is the implementing agency appointed by the Ministry of Education for the project while JKR Malaysia oversees the project.

He said besides the special provision, Sarawak had also received development grants from the Federal Government to address the issue of dilapidated schools in the state.

Fadillah said the federal government had allocated RM93.3 million for development in 2017 to rebuild 30 dilapidated schools in Sarawak and RM416.6 million for the following year involving 116 schools, all of which had been completed.

“For 2019, 32 schools had been approved for reconstruction with an allocation of RM100 million, of which 18 schools were completed, 12 are under construction and two are in the process of tender. For 2020, Sarawak has not received an allocation from the Federal government,” he said.

He said the number of schools approved in Sarawak was part of 62 schools approved for reconstruction nationwide in 2019, of which seven schools in Peninsular Malaysia have been completed with one under construction, while in Sabah, three schools were under construction and 19 were still in the tender evaluation stage.

“For 2020, 22 projects have been listed in Peninsular Malaysia with an allocation of RM6.6 million and 65 projects in Sabah with an allocation of RM266.5 million,” he said. — Bernama