Sabah allows entry of foreign traders, investors

KOTA KINABALU, June 25 — The Sabah government has decided to allow foreign traders and investors to enter the state beginning today.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal however said, foreign traders and investors are required to fill up the Health Declaration Form and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Sabah Health Department.

“The permission is also subject to existing regulations of the Immigration Department and other relevant authorities,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Shafie said the state government has also given the nod for several sports and recreational activities including swimming and snooker to resume, subject to the SOPs set by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie reminded the people in the state to always avoid crowded places, confined spaces and close conversations. — Bernama