Penang waives hotel fee charges for six months starting July 1

GEORGE TOWN, June 25 — The Penang government will be waiving hotel fee charges, effective on July 1 until December 31 in line with the lifted ban on interstate travelling.

State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said this was the state’s effort to rebuild tourism and support the industry for a rebound, along with the following efforts made to sustain various sectors and the vulnerable groups of the industry.

“Along with the waiver in tourism tax at the federal level, these supports will be able to spur interests towards reactivating tourism and support tourism recovery efforts for months to come,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the six-month exemption was part of the tourism recovery plan to continuously attract domestic tourists throughout the coming months until the end of the year.

Yeoh also noted that the recovery plan also came along with various promotional efforts and upcoming tourism incentives programmes, which will be introduced in stages.

“This is in line with the state government’s vision where we are pushing for responsible tourism, to make our state and country a safer place for the community and visitors,” he added. — Bernama