Over 4,000 job to be offered to PTPTN borrowers at Virtual Mini Job Hunt next week

PTPTN chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid (left) presents a souvenir to Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed following the signing of an MoU between PTPTN and Socso, in Putrajaya June 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — Some 4,609 jobs in various fields will be offered at Virtual Mini Job Hunt for PTPTN Borrowers from June 30 to July 3, said National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid.

He said 20 employers would be participating in the four-day programme which is jointly organised with the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

The Virtual Mini Job Hunt is opened to all PTPTN borrowers who have completed their studies including those who are currently employed but wanting to move forward in their careers, he told a press conference held in conjunction with the exchanging of documents between PTPTN and Socso here today.

He added that on June 30 and July 1, webinar sessions on pre-interview preparations would be conducted while online interviews would be held on July 2 and 3.

“Borrowers who are interested (to join) can register beginning today until July 3 via https://careerfair.perkeso.gov.my,” he said, adding that no participation fee would be charged.

Ahmad Dasuki added that if candidates succeeded in securing employment through this programme, their salary would not be automatically deducted to pay for their loans.

Commenting on the MoU between PTPTN and Socso, he said among the initiatives outlined under the strategic cooperation were assisting PTPTN borrowers who had graduated but could not find jobs, conducting pre-interview webinars and trainings, encouraging them to register on EISJob portal and organising joint career programmes.

Also present at the ceremony were Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad, Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed. — Bernama