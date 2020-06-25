MACC nabs former CEO with ‘Datuk’ title over alleged abuse of power in KL

According to sources, the man, in his 60s, who is a professor with a Datuk title, was held under custody at 10.30am after he came to give his statement at the MACC headquarters here today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a former chief executive officer (CEO) of a foundation for allegedly misusing his power in the organising of a cycling event in 2016.

According to sources, the man, in his 60s, who is a professor with a Datuk title, was held under custody at 10.30am after he came to give his statement at the MACC headquarters here today.

“During his tenure, he was believed to have appointed his company as the strategic partner to organise the cycling event in a northern state with a cost amounting over RM150,000,” the source told Bernama here today.

Putrajaya MACC director Hasbilah Mohamad Salleh, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.

The case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama